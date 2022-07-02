Biden & Buttigieg to Spend $1 Billion to Tear Down Raaaacist Roads

Joe Biden is spending again. This time he’s spending a billion dollars with Transportation Secretary Pothole Pete Buttigieg – not to build roads – but rather to tear them down because they’re raaaacist.

We can’t afford this and roads aren’t racist. Before highways separated black people, they separated Irish and Italian. Development had nothing to do with race.

It’s a billion-dollar Reconnecting Communities pilot program. Birmingham will soon launch Birmingham Xpress, a new bus rapid transit service that will connect Alabamans in 25 communities to jobs, schools, and healthcare.

This is how Biden is spending infrastructure money.

“Transportation can connect us to jobs, services, and loved ones, but we‘ve also seen countless cases around the country where a piece of infrastructure cuts off a neighborhood or a community because of how it was built,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are proud to announce the launch of Reconnecting Communities: the first-ever dedicated federal initiative to unify neighborhoods living with the impacts of past infrastructure choices that divided them.”

USDOT will also be launching the Thriving Communities Initiative to provide technical assistance and hands-on planning support for transformative infrastructure projects that serve disadvantaged communities.

As we reported, he also wants to spend $200 million on foreign infrastructure as he spends billions on a Ukraine war.

