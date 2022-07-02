100-Year-Old Veteran Breaks Down Over What America Has Become

The 100-year-old veteran in the clip below breaks down over the disaster that is now America. America is on the brink. It’s heartbreaking to hear this veteran speak because he’s right and shouldn’t have to see this.

“I am so upset that the things that we did, and the things we fought for, and the boys that died for it. It’s all gone down the drain. Our country’s going to Hell in a handbasket. We haven’t got the country we had when I was raised, not at all. Nobody will have the fun I had. Nobody’ll have the opportunity I had. This is not the same. That is not what they died for…”

The Left is even trashing The Greatest Generation – a man like this – who gave so much to keep us free. They are now giving it all away.

Watch:

WE’VE GONE FROM THE GREATEST GENERATION TO THE GREATEST FOOLS

National Pulse pointed out that the NARA – National Archives and Records Administration – “harmful language content” warning is on the Constitution page. You can read the warning here.

It’s been there for a while. We reported this years ago. We put the most recent warning up in 2021.

NARA warns “some of the materials presented here may reflect outdated, biased, offensive, and possibly violent views and opinions. In addition, some of the materials may relate to violent or graphic events and are preserved for their historical significance.”

It gets more ridiculous. How did we get to the point that the people running things in our government are PC idiots?

BREAKING: US National Archives Website Places ‘Harmful Language Alert’ on US Constitution https://t.co/xYQNWqiTr0 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 2, 2022

