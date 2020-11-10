Biden Buyer’s remorse will hit with the next lockdown

A former adviser to President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore said over the weekend that she would not have voted for President-Elect Joe Biden if she knew about the lockdowns. Author Naomi Wolf wrote on Twitter that lockdowns are a “historically unprecedented” and “terrifying practice,” Townhall reported on Monday.

She said the elites love them.

If I’d known Biden was open to ‘lockdowns’ as he now states, which is something historically unprecedented in any pandemic, and a terrifying practice, one that won’t ever end because elites love it, I would never have voted for him. — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) November 9, 2020

Shouldn’t we have seen Biden’s policies in detail BEFORE the election? Only @DailyClout reported on platforms in detail, and his wish to invest in 5G and electric cars as top US priorities was NOT foregrounded by Biden. ‘What Are Joe Biden’s Policies?’ https://t.co/BUuWjSaQe1 — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) November 9, 2020

Joe Biden was sold as a moderate who would heal the divide and conquer the virus with compassion and science. The campaign lied about his intentions on many issues, including COV.

We noted yesterday that Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel is on Biden’s task force, and he is a staunch supporter of another 12-18 month lockdown. He’s not the only one on that task force who wants to lock us down again.

Also, as a consultant, Emanuel is said to have profited from the lockdown.

That is one reason this never-ending voting and extremely early voting for president are bad ideas.

Last night, Laura Ingraham had two doctors on to discuss the potential lockdowns under a Biden administration. A cardiologist, Dr. Ramon Oskoui, gave the example of Japan that now has half their country with herd immunity.

Dr. Grace, an oncologist, talked about all the social justice [Marxist] programs the [weaponized] COVID will engender. The social departments Biden will establish will be used to affect food, women’s caregiving, housing, and so on.

When Democrats said they would use this to transform the USA, they were serious.

Watch: