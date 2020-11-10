AOC gets her online ‘list’ of everyone who helped & voted for Trump

When we hang the capitalists they will sell us the rope we use. ~ Josephy Stalin

As we reported, ‘squad’ member and New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, called for a blacklist of “Trump sycophants.”

“Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future,” representative Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Friday afternoon.

GLAAD obliged and put one up, entitled “The Trump Accountability Project.” People are flooding it with lists of names — targets. They are archiving the names of individuals who “elected, served, funded, supported, and represented” President Donald Trump.

“Yes, we are,” answered former Obama administration staffer Michael Simon, citing the Trump Accountability Project. “Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer, who represented them — everyone.”

On the website’s landing page, it urges that “[w]e must never forget those who helped further the Trump agenda,” adding that “the world should never forget those who, when faced with a decision, chose to put their money, their time, and their reputations behind separating children from their families, encouraging racism and anti-Semitism, and negligently causing the unnecessary loss of life and economic devastation from our country’s failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Trump supporters were called every name under the sun for four years and all Trump wanted was to Make America Great Again. Biden called for unity. So much for unity.

The site is a self-described “permanent record” of those elected the president, including Trump campaign staffers, Republican National Committee members, and affiliated PACs in 2016 or 2020.

Individuals who donated a “significant amount”—$1000 or more—in efforts to re-elect the president and related campaign committees are also blacklisted.

Others who worked in the Trump administration endorsed the president in a public light; were appointed to federal boards, commissions, or the judiciary; and staffed law firms that represented the Trump name in any capacity are named.

Shortly after the project received sharp criticism on social media, organizers clarified that the list was intended to oust paid backers of the Trump administration, axing the stipulations of “those who served him,” “those who represented him,” and “those who supported him.”

They’re even blackballing lawyers who gave people their legal representation. No matter what they say now, they originally said it was to make sure none of those people were ever employed again.

This is Stalinism. Lavrentiy Beria would be so proud.

