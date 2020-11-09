Biden’s task force includes doctor calling for 12-18 month lockdown

Joe Biden has formed his COVID-19 response task force. It reads like a whos-who of Trump critics and Obama officials and supporters. The panel includes Dr. David Kessler, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general under the Obama administration, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, an associate professor of internal medicine, public health and management at Yale University.

Also on the board: Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an architect of the Affordable Care Act and former special adviser for health policy during the Obama administration.

Emanuel recently called for another lockdown for 12-18 months. He claims we have no choice [but to ruin our economy?]:

DOING WHAT DONALD TRUMP HAS DONE

The advisory board will “help guide the Biden-Harris Transition in planning for the President-elect’s robust federal response.”

Social Justice Is BAAAACK

The scientists and public health experts on the board will consult with state and local officials to “determine the public health and economic steps necessary to get the virus under control, to deliver immediate relief to working families, to address ongoing racial and ethnic disparities, and to reopen our schools and businesses safely and effectively.”

This is what President Trump has already done.

The board is expected to develop a seven-point plan to beat COVID-19, including ramping up testing, securing personal protective equipment (PPE) supply chains with the Defense Production Act, and investing in vaccines.

This is exactly what President Trump has done.

Earlier this year, President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to mobilize the private sector to provide medical equipment, largely masks.

In April, the president also invoked the Defense Production Act, deeming meat processing plants a part of the country’s critical infrastructure. The media hyped up alleged shortage concerns.

As for vaccines, one or more COVID-19 vaccines could be ready before the end of 2020, according to Trump administration officials. They said they are “cautiously optimistic” and will be available, although in “limited quantities.”

VOX, a communistic ‘news’ outlet, claims Biden is making an attitude adjustment. Biden had forewarned previously that the future will be dark.

YOU WILL WEAR MASKS

One thing Biden will do that is different is he will tell governors to mandate everyone wear masks. It appears that it will be all the time.

They plan to mandate tracing nationwide. Some say this is China-like.

Biden will also re-engage with the China-compromised WHO.

OTHER BUREAUCRAT MEMBERS

Other members of Biden’s board include Dr. Luciana Borio, who served in several senior leadership positions at the FDA; Dr. Rick Bright, a liar, who served as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority and as the deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services under the Trump administration; Dr. Atul Gawande; Dr. Celine Gounder; Dr. Julie Morita; Dr. Michael Osterholm who served as a Science Envoy for Health Security on behalf of the State Department, and as a state epidemiologist for Minnesota; Dr. Loyce Pace, who served in leadership positions at LIVESTRONG Foundation and the American Cancer Society; Dr. Robert Rodriguez; and Dr. Eric Goosby.

All are bureaucrats.