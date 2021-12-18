Biden Cabal Still Hasn’t Vetted the Afghans They Flew in 4 Months Ago

















According to the FreeBeacon, it appears that we still don’t know who the 75,000 Afghans are who were airlifted to the States and who are now being resettled.

The Biden administration doesn’t know their identity or backgrounds, three senators revealed after receiving classified briefings.

“During a nonpublic briefing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, it was made clear that not all security and vetting measures have been taken to ensure the safety of our homeland,” Sens. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.), Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), and Rick Scott (R., Fla.) disclosed in a letter sent Thursday to the Department of Homeland Security.

The lawmakers are ordering the Biden administration to account for its failed vetting efforts and to “address the lack of transparency regarding this evacuation and resettlement operation.”

The lawless administration won’t care and will simply ignore their letter.

“It is beyond unacceptable that several months after President Biden’s disastrous and deadly withdrawal we still do not have a full account of all the Americans who are still trapped in Afghanistan or a full account of the Afghans who were evacuated to the U.S.,” the lawmakers write, according to a copy of the letter obtained exclusively by the Washington Free Beacon.

The Biden administration is obstructing all congressional investigations.

They are concerned that they are still not vetted, and they are also concerned that we left Americans behind.

Private organizations are attempting to get Americans and green card holders out of Afghanistan.

