Biden called Trump a xenophobe for a travel ban & now says he acted too late

After calling President Trump a xenophobe and a racist for initiating a travel ban on China up until very recently, Joe Biden is accusing the President of acting too late implementing restricted travel.

We have many videos of Joe condemning him as a xenophobe for doing it. If we have them, so does everyone else. This is so crazy.

He’s having trouble remembering the name of the new virus. This is pathetic.

Joe Rogen’s in trouble with the left for saying he’d rather vote for Donald Trump than for Joe since Joe can’t handle anything. But he makes sense.

