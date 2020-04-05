Biden called Trump a xenophobe for a travel ban & now says he acted too late

After calling President Trump a xenophobe and a racist for initiating a travel ban on China up until very recently, Joe Biden is accusing the President of acting too late implementing restricted travel.

We have many videos of Joe condemning him as a xenophobe for doing it. If we have them, so does everyone else. This is so crazy.

Joe Biden is now making it seem as if Trump restricted travel with China too late but at the time he called it “Hysterical Xenophobia” and “Fear Mongering” He does know that there are videos of the things he says, right? pic.twitter.com/rZEtdcVi7R https://t.co/0CWa7fLMM8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 5, 2020

He’s having trouble remembering the name of the new virus. This is pathetic.

Biden making so many good points here pic.twitter.com/mJKlfKaQmp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 5, 2020

Joe Rogen’s in trouble with the left for saying he’d rather vote for Donald Trump than for Joe since Joe can’t handle anything. But he makes sense.

Bernie Sanders supporter @joerogan on Joe Biden: “I can’t Vote for that guy… I’d rather Vote for Trump than him. I don’t think he can handle anything.” A recent ABC Poll found that 15% of Bernie supporters feel the same way and would Vote for Trump over Biden. pic.twitter.com/LoVflRYgVx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 4, 2020

"Am I supposed to say something now?" – Joe Biden asks his wife during tonight's town hall. He also said the YouTube Creators had "really great podcasts." pic.twitter.com/aBlzh4URHy — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) April 5, 2020