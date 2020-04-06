Cuomo is really grateful for the 1,000 ventilators from China after they lied to us

The Chinese Communist Party lied about this virus, letting it run amok throughout the world, and who does Governor Andrew Cuomo make a point of thanking? Chinese Communists, of course. He specifically thanked Chinese officials by name.

The President has showered Cuomo with ventilators, but he won’t thank him. He thanks the federal government.

China sends a lousy 1,000 ventilators and he is all aglow.

And what’s with the “finally got some good news today” in the tweet below? He’s been getting what he needs on a regular basis.

We finally got some good news today. The Chinese government helped facilitate a donation of 1,000 ventilators that will arrive in JFK today. I thank the Chinese government, Jack Ma, Joe Tsai, the Jack Ma Foundation, the Tsai Foundation and Consul General Huang. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 4, 2020

When he does show gratitude to the United States, it’s not to President Trump, it’s to the federal government. Who does he think the federal government is?

The Federal Government will staff and equip 2,500 beds in Javits for COVID patients. This is a dramatic help in our battle against time, spread and lacking hospital capacity. Reducing the strain on NYC area hospitals is a top priority. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 4, 2020