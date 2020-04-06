Cuomo is really grateful for the 1,000 ventilators from China after they lied to us

The Chinese Communist Party lied about this virus, letting it run amok throughout the world, and who does Governor Andrew Cuomo make a point of thanking? Chinese Communists, of course. He specifically thanked Chinese officials by name.

The President has showered Cuomo with ventilators, but he won’t thank him. He thanks the federal government.

China sends a lousy 1,000 ventilators and he is all aglow.

And what’s with the “finally got some good news today” in the tweet below? He’s been getting what he needs on a regular basis.

When he does show gratitude to the United States, it’s not to President Trump, it’s to the federal government. Who does he think the federal government is?

  3. It appears the Democrats are beholden to the Chinese in a way that we have not seen before; right out in the open. This is going to be a problem.

