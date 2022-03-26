Biden Calls for Regime Change in Russia, Someone Wants War

Joe Biden terrifyingly called for regime change in Russia today. Even if the US could effectuate the change, we’d likely get someone worse. The insanity of calling for it cannot be understated.

And, not wanting a nuclear war does not make people pro-Putin, a smear used to silence people who disagree with going to war with a superpower with nukes.

After watching Biden’s speech in Warsaw today, Charlie Kirk posted a clip with this comment: This clip is terrifying for two key reasons. 1) the Biden regime is clearly exploring regime change in Russia. His mind is too feeble and too undisciplined to keep the top-secret parts secret. He just blurts them out. And 2) it displays an arrogance that is pretty disgusting. Perhaps Biden is just behaving like the post- Soviet-era relic he is, or perhaps it’s something much darker.

As it happens, George Soros called for the removal of Xi and Putin. Does he have Biden’s ear? Biden’s a figurehead and someone is telling him what to do.

Joe Biden wants to become a war president. This way, he can distract us from all the terrible things he and his comrades are doing. They will do anything to stay in power.

RUSSIA ACCUSES THE WEST OF A “TOTAL, HYBRID WAR”

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the West of launching a “total, hybrid war” against his country, saying that a recent wave of sanctions aims to “exterminate” its economy.

He made the comments during a meeting of the Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund in Moscow on Friday.

Lavrov said, “Today it has been declared a real hybrid war, a total war,” he said, adding that the latter term “was used by Hitler’s Germany” and “is now voiced by many European politicians when they talk about what they want to do with the Russian Federation.”

“The goals are not hidden, they declared them publicly – to destroy, break, exterminate, strangle the Russian economy and Russia as a whole,” he asserted.

He pointed to countries that haven’t jumped on the sanctions bandwagon of “anti-Russian hysteria”.

Those countries include both China and India.

