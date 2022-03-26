Pelosi Puppet Liz Smears GOP as Pro-Putin, Anti-Semitic White Nationalists

If you support Liz Cheney’s opponent or are a Donald Trump supporter, she thinks you’re a “pro-Putin, anti-Semitic white nationalist.” This vicious comment is supposed to help her poll numbers. Her spokesperson made the comment, but, make no mistake, this came from her. It was likely after she heard the news that Kevin McCarthy was coming out against her and for her challenger in the congressional primary.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will not weigh in on primary races of incumbents except one—that of Liz Cheney. “This is a very special case,” McCarthy told CNN during an interview at the House GOP’s annual policy retreat.

McCarthy has thrown his political weight behind Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed congressional candidate who is challenging Cheney in Wyoming. The GOP leader is hosting a fundraiser for Hageman at the home of his longtime friend and adviser Jeff Miller, with over 100 House Republicans joining the invite list in a huge show of force, according to sources familiar with the event.

Cheney voted to impeach Trump, bashed McCarthy and everyone who crossed her, and, in her role as co-chair, she is calling Republicans in to the J6 witch hunt committee to harm them. In some cases, she’s bankrupting them. She’s a Pelosi puppet.

“A leader with honor would be rejecting — not protecting — the pro-Putin, anti-Semitic, white nationalist members of the party, instead of fighting against Liz Cheney for telling the truth,” Jeremy Adler, Cheney’s spokesman, said in a statement to CNN.

So, the ‘honorable’ Liz Cheney is running a star chamber aimed at her own party, but she’s the honorable one? And, if you support Donald Trump, you’re a pro-Putin, anti-Semitic, white nationalist?

Every time she smears Republicans, she is lauded in the left-wing press and by Democrat politicians. Of course, she shouldn’t be a Republican Representative.

However, she has over 7 million dollars in her war chest thanks to Bush RINOs and she’s a vicious, dishonest campaigner. So, who knows how it will turn out.

If she gets re-elected, the Republican Party truly is done.

