Home Depot Doesn’t Like You and Your Privilege, Whitey

Home Depot has gone WOKE. In other words, they are on board with the racist, anti-Christian Critical Race Theory training. They’re subjecting their employees to it in Canada, although the worksheets have turned up in the US. It’s demeaning to whites and blacks.

The information seemed to seep out through Libs of TikTok. The worksheets are a disgrace. Basically, everything becomes a privilege unless you’re black, then you’re a victim. Making black people into weak victims of white oppressors is stereotyping all of these people. The worksheets even get their cracks in about Christians.

The worksheets give whites and Christians no outs. No matter what, you’re a creep, Whitey, and you’re helpless if you’re black.

There’s more. This is reportedly from a Home Depot in Calgary, Alberta pic.twitter.com/CUBh9INLep — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 23, 2022

this one will go over well pic.twitter.com/LKtCwaB1vs — Mold ‘o Mold (@DollfieDreamz) March 23, 2022

Definitions according to Home Depot worksheets.

Social privilege:

Special, unearned advantage or entitlement, used to one’s own benefit or to the detriment of others. These groups can be advantaged based on social class, age, disability, ethnic or racial category, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, and religion.

White privilege:

Societal privileges that benefit white people beyond what is commonly experienced by people of colour under the same social, political, and economic circumstances.

They then enumerate all the “privilege” classes. For example, if you think the police are there to protect you, you have white privilege.

The training is nothing but divisive garbage. So much for inclusivity and tolerance.

HOME DEPOT STATEMENT AFTER BACKLASH

Home Depot said it came from the Canada division and was not approved by the company’s US headquarters.

“While we fully support diversity across our company, this material was not created or approved by our corporate diversity, equity, and inclusion department,” said Home Depot spokeswoman Margaret Smith. “This was a resource in our Canadian division and not part of any required programming.”

So, they’re just damaging Canada for now.

