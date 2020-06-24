Biden came up with the Logan Act that was used to frame NSA Flynn

The addendum to today’s decision by the three-judge panel for the Appeals Court indicates that then-vice president Biden and then-president Obama consulted, in what some believe, is the framing of then-NSA Flynn. Joe Biden is the one who suggested the FBI use the Logan Act against Michael Flynn.

As we have already discovered from notes, there was a plan to frame the general to get rid of him. From those notes, we know that they planned to use the Logan Act or indict him for lying. Perjury traps are easy to set up.

The Justice Department in April unsealed handwritten notes revealing the FBI framed General Flynn. They planned to get Flynn removed by getting Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act” or catch Flynn in a lie. The end goal was a referral to the DOJ.

THE CALLS WITH THE RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR WERE LEGIT AND THEY PROBED ANYWAY

Newly-declassified notes authored by former FBI special agent Peter Strzok appear to suggest that James Comey believed Flynn’s phone calls to then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak were “legit,” but investigated anyway

Biden brought up the possibility of using the Logan Act in a meeting with President Barack Obama, FBI Director James Comey, and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to these newly-declassified notes probably taken on January 4, 2017 by FBI agent Peter Strzok.

The Logan Act is a 1700s law that is most likely unconstitutional. It’s obscure and not used seriously. Biden has some form of dementia so someone put this in his ear.

We knew about the discussion with the top echelons but we didn’t know Biden’s role in what many call a coup.

Biden recommended the Logan Act and that is what the FBI used to nail General Flynn. They threatened him with it and then told him to cop for the lie. The threat of going after his son was made apparent immediately before he pleaded.

The Epoch Ttimes reports:

“According to Strzok’s notes, it appears that Vice President Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act. That became an admitted pretext to investigate General Flynn,” the attorneys for Flynn, a retired three-star Army general, wrote in a memo accompanying Strzok’s handwritten notes.

The Biden campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request by The Epoch Times for comment.

The Logan Act—a potentially unconstitutional law that never has been successfully prosecuted—makes it illegal for citizens to negotiate with foreign officials without the consent of the White House.

According to the testimonies by Comey and Yates, Obama personally brought up Flynn’s case on Jan. 5, 2017, at the White House. Biden personally requested to unmask Flynn’s identity in an intercepted communication a week later, on Jan. 12, 2017.

The notes also show that then-FBI director Jim Comey told Obama, Yates, and Biden that the intercepted calls between Flynn and then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak “appear legit.”

What unethiucal people!

There are still unanswered questions. We don’t know why the DOJ thinks the notes are from about January 3-5, 2017. We also don’t know who told Obama about the Flynn–Kislyak calls.