Crime rose 358% in NYC in one week, Chicago’s a war zone, Minneapolis is done

How is that defunding the police working out for you? It seems it’s not doing well in the blue cities.

NEW YORK

“The city (New York City) logged 125 shootings in the first three weeks of the month, more than double the number recorded over the same period last year”

As multiple American cities debate “defunding” the police, violent crimes are already on the rise. This should have been predictable as taxes, but the media is in shock.

THE NEW YORK TIMES REPORT

Ashley Southall and Neil MacFarquhar write at the New York Times reports that New York City logged 125 shootings in the first three weeks of the month, more than double the number recorded over the same period last year, police data show.

Gunmen opened fire during house parties, barbecues, and dice games, and carried out coldly calculated street executions, they wrote.

More than a dozen people have been fatally shot, including a teenager at her college graduation party and a clothing designer who was washing his car. “You have to go back to 1996 to have a worse start of June,” Michael LiPetri, the chief of crime control strategies, said in an interview on Monday.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city was sending more officers into the streets and declared he would not retreat from efforts to overhaul the Police Department. He also eliminated the undercover officers who act proactively.

Bill O’Reilly reported yesterday on his podcast that New York City, “from Sunday, June 14th to Sunday, June 21st, Father’s Day, two days ago, crime in New York City went up 358%. 358% over the same period of time in 2019. Defund the police. Hey, how’s that working, Bill de Blasio? You moron. Roll him.”

Yes, de Blasio is a complete moron. He is not exaggerating. Everything he does, everything is wrong.

NYC politicians have lost control of the city. One day a homeless man is set on fire in Manhattan another day a man is knifed in the head, all on the heels of 125 shootings in one month. ⁦@NYCMayor⁩ ⁦⁦@CoreyinNYC⁩ Take a bow you created this, now own it. pic.twitter.com/UqtDVHcuc3 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 23, 2020

Homeless man literally set on fire last night on the streets in Brooklyn. Take a close look NOT one person can be seen defending this victim. Not one person seemed to care no protesters to condemn no news media to tell the story. pic.twitter.com/OYlgLJUuis — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 23, 2020

CHICAGO IS A WAR ZONE

The city saw over 100 shootings over the weekend, according to the Chicago Sun-Times report, with 104 shot, 14 fatally, over Father’s Day weekend.

Chicago saw its highest number of gun violence victims in a single weekend this year with 104 shootings.

MINNEAPOLIS IS OUT OF CONTROL

CBS News in Minnesota reports ‘It’s just stupid’: Police data shows 1,600 Minneapolis gunfire reports within 30 Days. It looks like their gun laws don’t work. The only people with guns are crazy or criminal or both.

ShotSpotter technology has picked up more than 1,600 gunshots in Minneapolis in the past 30 days.

Nine people were shot within four hours Monday in three separate shootings, within about a two-mile radius in north Minneapolis.

The numbers show that there have been over 100 people shot in Minneapolis since the death of George Floyd. Early Monday evening, Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo called on additional help to end the violence.

“It will not be tolerated by our police department, by our chief, by me,” Frey said.

Oh, right, Frey, except no one takes you seriously. No one takes Lori Lightfoot or Bill de Blasio seriously either.