Biden Campaign Rejects Jim Comey’s Endorsement, “return it!”

Egomaniacal James Comey tweeted an endorsement of Joe Biden and probably wishes he could take it back. He wrote about senile Joe that he’s a “candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office.” Then he claimed, “There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie.”

Comey’s just arrogant enough to think Democrats like him, but the truth is no one likes him. After what he did to Hillary, Democrats hate him. His corrupt handling of the investigation of the President makes him an object of ridicule by Republicans.

Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie. #Biden2020 — James Comey (@Comey) March 3, 2020

Aside from the fact that he isn’t popular, how can he call the party that kills the unborn and the newly-born, the party of values?

In any case, Comey was shocked into reality when the director of rapid response for the Biden campaign rejected it in a blistering tweet. Andrew Bates wrote, “Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge?”

Yes, customer service? I just received a package that I very much did not order. How can I return it, free of charge? https://t.co/NK4VrYGzT1 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) March 3, 2020

Nice tweet! Unfortunately, within two hours, Bates apologized. Someone got to him, but he was right the first time.

