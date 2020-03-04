What’s this? Mini licks his fingers and then paws food in a buffet

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is seen in this video clip licking his fingers and then double-dipping into the shared food at one of the Bloomberg headquarters. At one point, he rips the crust off a pizza and then puts it back.

He’s the type of self-centered person who spreads colds, flu, and coronavirus.

Bloomberg was trying to be one of us plebeians, but we don’t act with such disregard for others.

👇JUST WOW👇 Mini Mike is an absolute SLOB. Watch him AWKWARDLY rip a slice of pizza, place it back into the community pizza box, lick his fingers, then put his hands on the box of coffee! pic.twitter.com/zIQP9T6qah — AG William Barr (@AGWilliamBarr) March 3, 2020