What's this? Mini licks his fingers and then paws food in a buffet

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is seen in this video clip licking his fingers and then double-dipping into the shared food at one of the Bloomberg headquarters. At one point, he rips the crust off a pizza and then puts it back.

He’s the type of self-centered person who spreads colds, flu, and coronavirus.

Bloomberg was trying to be one of us plebeians, but we don’t act with such disregard for others.

