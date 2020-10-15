Biden campaign says Twitter banning corruption story proves it’s false

The Biden campaign believes that [biased] Twitter banning news stories by a legitimate newspaper, the NY Post, is proof the story is not true.

How is that for circular, illogical reasoning?

Twitter and FB are at war with half the country.

Watch

NEW — the @JoeBiden campaign responds to the @nypost story and @Twitter fallout on @cheddar: “Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.” @JTOBrown pic.twitter.com/rwSH8RiNYo — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 15, 2020

Twitter isn’t even saying it’s false. What they are saying is it’s private information and they don’t allow publication of private information. They’re also sticking with the hacking excuse.

Facebook and Twitter have gone off the rails with censorship of a mainstream, legitimate newspaper because they posted articles – here and here – detailing potential corruption by the Bidens.

If they think it’s not true, why are they so afraid?