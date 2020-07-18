Biden Campaign Staffer Posted Defunding Police & Vile Anti-cop Tweets

by Frank Salvatore

Sara Pearl, a supervising video producer for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign recently tweeted a meme that urged people to stop calling the police “pigs” — but only because unlike the police, pigs are “highly intelligent and empathetic animals who would never racially profile you.”

Ms. Pearl also re-tweeted a user’s comment that while “pigs are sweet, intelligent and compassionate,” police officers are “monsters” who “don’t deserve to be called pigs.”

On June 1, Pearl tweeted simply, “#DefundPolice.” Days later, she said Buffalo’s police department should be “defunded immediately.”

Unsurprisingly she had been working for Bernie Sanders. Maybe Sara came as part of the Bernie/Biden socialist/Marxist marriage.

As of now, the Biden folks have not replied to Fox News’ request for comment. Pearl also has gone mum and deleted all of the above-referenced tweets.

Given this level of anti-police bile, Pres. Trump’s former director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell had a couple of comments. “Joe Biden can’t stand up to his supporters or staff who are calling to Defund the Police. Scary!”

“The Biden campaign didn’t respond to when given the chance,” Grenell added. “Why wouldn’t the Biden campaign immediately say ‘of course we don’t support this!’??!”

How’s this for a huge reason? Last month Biden attended a very high roller fundraiser headlined by musician John Legend, who publicly promised he’d push Joe towards totally defunding law enforcement and adopting other far-left policies.

Funding Biden so he can defund police is dangerous for the vast majority of Americans. But not for Legend and his far, leftist, bestest new buddy, Joe. They’ll have all the protection they need.

Which may well translate into apparent cop-hater Sara Pearl getting all the protection she’ll need.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), praised Donald Trump for his “steadfast and very public support” for law enforcement. Ignoring two previous endorsements of VP Biden, NAPO strongly endorsed President Trump.

Meet Sara Pearl, a supervising video producer for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. Nice Tweet, Sara, pic.twitter.com/Gd8P6uyxVQ — Speyside Kevin (@kevin_speyside) July 17, 2020