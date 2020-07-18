St. Louis prosecutor tormenting the McCloskeys plays the race card

Senator Josh Hawley has initiated a complaint with the Department of Justice, asking for an investigation of Kim Gardner and her office for civil rights violations in the case of the McCloskeys.

Kim Gardner, the St. Louis prosecutor, is going after the McCloskeys They’re the couple who waved guns around when a mob of unruly Black Lives Matter protesters broke the gate to the private community and marched through.

Two. people in the mob, white guys, threatened to kill them, their dog, and then burn their house down.

According to Mr. McCloskey in an interview with Tucker this week, she issued warrants, confiscated their guns, and is considering whether to bring criminal charges against them.

SHE PLAYS THE RACE CARD WITHOUT ANY EVIDENCE

Despicably, Gardner is playing the race card. She told the Washington Post, “this is a dog whistle of racist rhetoric and cronyism.” She provided no evidence and failed to name any names.

Gardner also complained that Hawley is “usurping the will of the voters.” Uh, huh?

If she continues to violate the McCloskeys civil rights, she will have to suffer the consequences. It doesn’t matter if she is an elected official.

IT’S GARDNER WHO HAS TO BE INVESTIGATED

The Washington Post article was an attempt to promote Gardner, but they obviously didn’t do their research. Gardner is incompetent and probably racist.

The Soros-funded prosecutor has ignored cases that were easy wins, prosecuted cops with what looks like outright malice, The Observer reports.

Her office had a more than 100 percent turnover in staff since she took office in 2017. More than 65 attorneys with a combined experience of over 460 years in prosecutorial experience have departed during this three-and-half year period. Even some of the attorneys she hired have since quit.

Her conviction rate in court is only at 20%. She mishandles cases, routinely dismisses felony charges, over 2600 in 2019, and is also accused of repeatedly discriminating against white employees.

Almost half of all St. Louis felony cases have been bungled by Kim Gardner. That’s HALF!

Hopefully, the good people of the state will vote for her opponent in this election.