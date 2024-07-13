Biden Campaigns on Charlottesville, and a Sham Professorship

Joe Biden was in Michigan trying to prove he’s fit. Biden falsely claimed he was a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania. He also told the continually debunked Charlottesville lie again. Even CNN debunked it. It never matters how often it’s debunked. It was even in his opening campaign video, and he repeats it often to this day.

Joe with another lie today in Michigan, as he continues to tell the tall tale of his time as a professor at Penn. He never taught a class. Complete and total lie. pic.twitter.com/WbAHTlenqG — Nick Kayal (@NickKayal) July 12, 2024



Even in this short clip, he told two lies. He never was a full professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Adjunct Professor Biden likes to boast that he taught at the University of Pennsylvania for two years, but it was a $1 million payoff with rare appearances. Nice gig if you have favors to hand out.

He also retold the Charlottesville lie, which has been debunked many times. Rather than stop lying, he campaigned on it.

This is what Donald Trump actually said: