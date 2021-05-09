Biden cancels Trump rule for biometric scans of immigrants









The Hill reports that Joe BidenBama canceled the Trump rule requiring biometric information from immigrants’ applications for green cards and job permits.

“They’re using what is overly general language in the law to justify a massive, unprecedented expansion to collect really personal information that they appear to plan to keep and use in perpetuity,” said a critic.

Uh no, they’re trying to reduce fraudsters and criminals.

Information like eye scans, voiceprints, DNA, and photographs for facial recognition was to be used to process immigrants until President Biden canceled it, according to BuzzFeed News.

“America is changing faster than ever,” regales The Hill at the news of foreigners pouring in to transform America.

The proposal was first introduced in September. It states the Department of Homeland Security will collect biometrics from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Immigrants who applied for applications, petitions, sponsorships, etc. would have to submit the additional documentation.

Clearly, Democrats want to allow anyone in with little investigation into who they are.

