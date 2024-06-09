Biden Can’t Pressure the Terrorists or Israel Into a Deal

Reportedly, Biden informed Egyptian and Qatari mediators to tell Hamas that they face arrest, freezing of their assets, sanctions, and expulsion from Qatar if they don’t agree to the “Israeli” ceasefire proposal. [It’s not an Israeli proposal. That’s a lie. It’s a White House proposal.]

Hamas doubled down and will not accept any agreement that doesn’t guarantee a permanent ceasefire in writing. Additionally, the three stages of the ceasefire must be interdependent.

In other words, they plan to change the terms of the deal as they go along.

The head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, stated: “Our people will not surrender, and the resistance will continue to defend our rights in the face of this criminal enemy. If the occupation believes that it can impose its choices on us by force, then it is delusional.

“The movement will not agree to any agreement that does not achieve security for our people first and foremost.”

Meanwhile, Hamas head in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, stated: “We will only accept a peace agreement if ‘Israel’ commits to a permanent ceasefire. Hamas will not surrender its weapons nor sign a proposal that demands that.”

Biden presented a “permanent ceasefire” proposal to the world, but Hamas’s proposal did not include Biden demands. Biden said that Hamas is the “obstacle” to a ceasefire.” Hamas has demanded a permanent ceasefire from the beginning, but Israel will not agree to a permanent ceasefire – from the beginning. Hamas’s mission is to destroy Israel.

The White House attempts to get the two parties to agree by pressuring both sides, and not being totally clear with either. Neither will give in.

The three-phase proposal doesn’t return hostages until phases two and three.

