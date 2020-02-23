Biden celebrates 2nd place in NV, seemingly convinced he’s a winner

﻿While on stage today in Vegas after his big loss, Biden said he “probably did awfully well with Culinary workers.” He appears to have lost five of the seven strip caucuses, dominated by those workers, to Sanders, WaPo reporter Dave Weigl reports.

And in this next clip, he and his team are lauding his performance.

While he came in second, Bernie trounced him. Bernie had about 54% when he had 17%. It’s a disaster for Biden. He’s trying to put lipstick on a pig.

Only the month before, he held a double-digit lead. He’s cratering and his staff seems to have convinced him he won.

One supporter yelled out that he was the “Comeback kid.” [With 17% of the vote?]

Watch:

Biden taking the stage now at IBEW Local 357 in Las Vegas. Biden begins by saying to the crowd, “You all did it for me! Now we go to South Carolina” adding they’ll take this back. pic.twitter.com/V2KXdIELKZ — Madeleine Rivera (@madeleinerivera) February 23, 2020

This next clip was embarrassing as MSNBC cut into him boasting he isn’t dead yet so they could announce Bernie’s win:

MSNBC cuts into Joe Biden’s speech saying he’s not dead and is going to win to declare Bernie Sanders the winner pic.twitter.com/AQgOn51EYF — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 23, 2020

Biden is still easily confused.

A befuddled former Vice President Joe Biden mistakenly claimed that his late son Beau was the U.S. Attorney General during a CNN town hall on Thursday.

Beau was the Attorney General of Delaware, not the United States. Biden was answering a question on restoring the barrier between the Department of Justice and the Oval Office when he became confused.

Donald Trump Jr. slammed the mistake saying that “enough is enough.”

He said that “Biden has no idea what he’s saying or where he is most of the time” and that “it’s not right anymore.”

Watch:

In Las Vegas, @JoeBiden talks about his deceased son Beau, who “was the attorney general of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/rifoCir7uw — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2020

The insanity of the left has no bounds. Democratic strategist James Carville thinks Putin wants Bernie to win so Trump will win. That’s actually what he wants us to believe.

“Why would Vladimir Putin be helping Bernie Sanders. Of course, because he wants Donald Trump to win.” — James Carville Putin wants Trump to win, & he wants a deeply divisive, polarizing Democratic candidate to help make that happen. Sanders is that man. pic.twitter.com/GyMRfkUPEg — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) February 22, 2020