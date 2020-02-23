Former prosecutor explains how Trump could face charges after he leaves office

Far-left Politicus USA reports that talking head and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirchner said that if the President pardons Roger Stone, he could face felony charges after he leaves the White House.

These hardcore leftists will hound the President even after he leaves the White House. They won’t stop.

Kirschner claims a pardon of Roger Stone could be used in a potential conspiracy charge against Trump once he leaves office.

“I think once Donald Trump is out of office, that will be used as an overt act in a conspiracy charge against Donald Trump for defrauding the United States,” Kirschner said. “There is so much more to come on this.”

His reasoning is faulty since he’s using a statement by Judge Amy Berman Jackson, the judge in the Stone case, that is false. She lied.

“You know, I think we all sense that a pardon is likely to come for Roger Stone. Can I tell you, Joy [Reid], there may be no way of stopping that. But as a former career prosecutor, here is how I would use that.

STONE WAS NOT CONVICTED OF A COVER-UP

Kirchner continued, “Judge Amy Berman Jackson, a really fine, respected jurist [that’s debatable] who was the judge in Roger Stone’s case, said on the record at Roger Stone’s sentencing hearing on Thursday that Roger Stone’s lies to Congress and his tampering with a witness was designed to cover up for the president of the United States.”

“If the president decides to grant the person who perpetrated that cover-up a pardon, I think that would be corrupt. I think once Donald Trump is out of office, that will be used as an overt act in a conspiracy charge against Donald Trump for defrauding the United States. There is so much more to come on this.”

The problem is Roger Stone was not convicted of covering up anything for Donald Trump. He was convicted of lying and threatening to kill a witness’s cat. The witness had been his friend.

This is a new line of attack. A judge lies right in court about the defendant, and Kirchner wants to use that lie to send the President to jail after he leaves office. The charge — conspiracy for something that never happened. Sounds about right for a Democrat. Kirchner irresponsibly came up with a false story on-air, without evidence, to defame the President.

‘There is so much more to come on this’: @glennkirschner2 explains why a Roger Stone pardon could lead to conspiracy charges against Donald Trump once he leaves office. #ctl #p2 #amjoy pic.twitter.com/pRKDetyw5F — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 22, 2020