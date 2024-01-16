Biden Claimed to Deliver the Message to Iran, Today They Bombed

Two days ago, Biden told reporters, “I’ve already delivered the message to Iran. They know not to do anything.”

Today, they attacked near the US consulate and airport in Northern Iraq.

The war in the Middle East is expanding.

BIDEN: “I’ve already delivered the message to Iran. They know not to do anything.” pic.twitter.com/6VXFxSeawD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 12, 2024

Several explosions were reported near the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Iraq, an Iraqi security source told ABC News.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps quickly took responsibility for the attacks, saying it was targeting the “headquarters of spies” and “anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings in parts of the region” with ballistic missiles.

Four people were killed, and six were injured in the attack, the Kurdistan Regional Security Council said.

There were no coalition forces or American forces killed in the bombing of Erbil, the Iraqi security source told ABC News.

“No US facilities were impacted. We’re not tracking damage to infrastructure or injuries at this time,” a U.S. official told ABC News.

According to Reuters, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim they bombed Israel’s spy headquarters.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they attacked the “espionage headquarters” of Israel in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, state media reported late on Monday, while the elite force said they also struck in Syria against the Islamic State.

“Ballistic missiles were used to destroy espionage centers and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the region late tonight,” Iran’s Guards said in a statement, naming Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

In addition to those strikes northeast of Kurdistan’s capital Erbil in a residential area near the U.S. consulate, the Guards said they launched attacks against the “perpetrators of terrorist operations” in Iran, including the Islamic State.

No U.S. facilities were impacted by the missile strikes, two U.S. officials told Reuters.

The strikes come amid concerns about the escalation of a conflict that has spread through the Middle East since the war between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas began on Oct. 7, with Iran’s allies also entering the fray from Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

This video appears to be accurate, but we cannot say for certain.

US consulate in Iraq was just annihilated by Iran. This is a response to Biden carpet bombing the Middle East for no strategic reason. We’re now involved in numerous wars in the region that will far outlast the Biden administration. That’s his legacy.pic.twitter.com/jgjVelG875 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) January 15, 2024

At the same time, Hezbollah is threatening Joe Biden.

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah: “Biden will soon discover the great scale of stupidity he has committed by attacking Yemen.”pic.twitter.com/soEFqVOQQo — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 16, 2024

Related