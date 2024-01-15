New Poll Found Most Canadians Prefer Dementia Joe

Canadians allegedly fear the United States can’t survive four more years of Donald Trump. They are rooting for senile Joe Biden, who is currently getting us into World War III, killing our economy, flooding the country with anonymous foreigners, and constantly demonizing half the nation.

A poll by the Angus Reid Institute found that 64 percent of Canadians strongly agreed or agreed that U.S. democracy would not survive four more years with Trump in the White House. Nearly 50 percent of Canadians also agreed that the U.S. is “on the way to becoming an authoritarian state” as the election season ramps up.

Canadians have biased newspapers just as we do. Rebel News gives a conservative point of view but is constantly being hammered by the government.

A slightly smaller number, 62 percent, said the U.S. would be “much worse” if Trump were elected again in November. In contrast, just 19 percent said the same of President Biden.

The Republic

Biden is a totalitarian pretending to be a man of freedom. There is also the fact that the United States is not a democracy. It’s a constitutional Republic.

We can agree on one thing: the majority of Canadians said. They don’t believe that the US elections are secure enough. They believe that cheating will occur in both Republican and Democrat-led states.

Pollsters also found that Biden is viewed as more stable for the U.S.-Canada relationship than Trump, with 64 percent saying so.

More than 50 percent of Canadians said a Biden win would be more beneficial to the Canadian economy than a Trump win. Still, nearly 30 percent said it would not matter either way for Canada.

Among conservative Canadians, 37 percent said Trump would be better. The “vast majority” of liberal respondents said Biden would be better for the economy.

Our economy was terrible under Biden and was flourishing under Trump. Go figure.

Canada is a very liberal country. They were founded under a monarchy, but no matter how much you may like the royal family, it’s a totalitarian concept.

Do Canadians prefer Justin Trudeau and all of his horrendous policies that led to innocent truckers being vilified and put in prison? One has to wonder.

This is Biden after he was MIA for nearly a week.

Joe Biden is not doing well. Look how confused and unsure he is of his surroundings, and how he shuffles about. Look how he completely ignores the man talking to him to greet the woman that shows up in frame. He's in massive cognitive decline, the evidence is undeniable. pic.twitter.com/UEG8iJDGqW — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) January 13, 2024

