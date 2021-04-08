Biden clown show! Restrict guns with an eye towards destroying the 2nd A









Joe Biden gave a speech today on restricting guns after his son, who is under investigation, committed a felony while buying a gun. That’s pretty much what our puppet presidency represents on every issue.

Biden claimed “gun violence” is “a public health crisis.” That false mantra can be used to destroy the Second Amendment. His executive actions today are damaging. Biden insisted that his actions do not violate the Second Amendment.

The audience included the usual angry activists from the Brady group, Gabby Giffords, Fred Guttenberg, and others.

“Nothing I’m about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment,” Biden said. “These are phony arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights at stake from what we’re talking about.”

He said our inherent rights are not absolute.

“But no amendment to the Constitution is absolute … From the very beginning, you couldn’t own any weapon you wanted to own. From the very beginning, the Second Amendment existed certain people weren’t allowed to have weapons. So the idea is just bizarre to suggest that some of the things we’re recommending are contrary to the Constitution.”

Biden is asking the Justice Department (DOJ), within a month, to propose a rule to stop “ghost guns,” which are “kits” people can buy legally then fully assemble to create a functioning firearm that does not have a serial number.

Biden is also asking the DOJ within 60 days to propose a rule on braces used for handguns, which make them more accurate; proposing action on “community violence intervention”; asking the DOJ to publish suggestions for “red flag” legislation, and having his administration issue a report on gun trafficking.

Biden also formally announced anti-gun activist David Chipman as the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

He told several lies, one of which was the lie about buying guns at gun shows without a background check. That is an absolute lie.

BIDEN: “You can go to a gun show, you can buy what you want and no background check.” This is a total lie and shows how little this administration understands about gun laws. pic.twitter.com/84BCIvGWLM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 8, 2021

HE’S COMING FOR OUR GUNS BY ELIMINATING IMMUNITY

Now that he’s declared gun violence a public health emergency, he can claim he has the right to do almost anything. He gave us a vision of what is in our future.

“We should also ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country,” Biden said. He said “there’s no reason” a person would need a weapon that can hold “one hundred rounds.”

“We should also eliminate gun manufacturers from the immunity they receive from the Congress,” Biden said, referring to the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, a law that prevents gunmakers from being sued for crimes committed with guns they sell legally.

“This is the only outfit that is exempt from being sued,” he continued. “If I get one thing on my list… give me that one because I tell you what there would be a come to the Lord moment these folks would have really quickly.”

If that immunity ends, so does the sale of guns. It’s like making Ford responsible for every car that’s used in a crime.

THE NRA WILL FIGHT IT

Obviously, Biden should have to run these actions through Congress. He is a dictator who ignores Congress completely. The wimps allow it.

Let’s be clear as we’re watching this Biden circus. These actions could require Americans to surrender the lawful property, push states to expand confiscation orders, and put a gun control lobbyist to head ATF. Biden is dismantling the 2nd Amendment. It’s time to STAND and FIGHT! — NRA (@NRA) April 8, 2021

