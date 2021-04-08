Geraldo insults Leo Terrell and gets slammed









Fox News reporter Bill Hemmer brought in Geraldo and Leo Terrell to discuss St. Louis and the mayor who said whites can’t lead a minority city.

Leo Terrell called out the mayor as racist. That’s when Geraldo asked Leo when was the last time he was in the ghetto.

Terrell grew up in the ghetto and was a civil rights attorney for thirty years. He was insulted and let Geraldo have it.

What Geraldo said was racist and denigrating. Terrell’s visits to ghettos have nothing to do with a racist comment by the mayor. Geraldo is dishonestly distracting from the issue. He’s infuriating.

Watch:

