Watch gun grabber Biden’s speech on gun control

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Democrats have convinced a lot of people that problems more appropriately tied to crimes and suicides is the result of the weapon. Biden is expected to launch federal red flag laws and eliminate ghost guns.

He is spending time on crimes that were not caused by guns but rather mental illness, drugs, or criminals.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.