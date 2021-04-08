Watch gun grabber Biden’s speech on gun control









Democrats have convinced a lot of people that problems more appropriately tied to crimes and suicides is the result of the weapon. Biden is expected to launch federal red flag laws and eliminate ghost guns.

He is spending time on crimes that were not caused by guns but rather mental illness, drugs, or criminals.

Watch:

Tune in as President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Attorney General Garland deliver remarks on gun violence prevention. https://t.co/9BWaVsc1nl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 8, 2021

Related