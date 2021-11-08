Biden COS: If OSHA Can Mandate Hard Hats, It Can Mandate Drug Injections

















On Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, who many think is the Acting President, told Chuck Todd that he expects Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate to be upheld. It was temporarily blocked by a federal appeals court.

Host, far-left Chuck Todd asked what it means to have it “frozen.”

“I think what it means, for the time being, is that the effectiveness of that vaccine requirement is frozen,” Klain said during an appearance on the communistic “Meet the Press”.

Klain also said vaccine enforcement is no different from helmet enforcement.

“I think it will certainly be well litigated, though, well before January 3rd. I’m not sure it has much practical effect in the short run. Look, these vaccine requirements have been litigated up and down the courts all over the country. I’m quite confident that when this finally gets fully adjudicate adjudicated, not just a temporary order, the validity of this requirement will be upheld. It’s common sense, Chuck. If OSHA can tell people to wear a hard hat on the job, be careful around chemicals, it can put in place these simple measures to keep our workers safe,” he bizarrely claimed.

Watch:

