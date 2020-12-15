Biden coughed through his speech on unifying those he smeared for 4 years

Joe Biden claimed late on Monday to having “a little bit of a cold.” He kept coughing and clearing his throat during a speech earlier in the evening (see below).

Prepare Kamala! Biden could be a super spreader.

During his speech, he called for unity and healing. This is after four years of attacking President Donald Trump and Republicans. It’s also as he makes clear his agenda is far-left and there will be no negotiations.

Claiming again that he “will be the president for all Americans,” is a bad joke.

“Thank you, I have a little bit of a cold, I’m sorry, but look, you know, you did it, you did it, not a joke,” Biden said during a live stream, according to Fox News.

“This campaign for president was more like the first time I ran as a 29-year-old for the Senate. I believed that ordinary folks and extraordinary folks would get together and make this work. You didn’t let us down. You didn’t let the country down. I really mean it, think about it.”

TRIPPING AND NOT ANSWERING QUESTIONS

Last month the old-beyond-his-years 78-year-old tripped. Allegedly, he got out of the shower and started playing with his dog, chasing after him, possibly naked, grabbing its tail. What a sight to imagine.

“What happened was I got out of the shower. I got a dog and anybody who’s been around my house knows — dropped, little pup dropped a ball in front of me. And for me to grab the ball,”

Biden claimed. “And I’m walking through this little alleyway to get to the bedroom. And I grabbed the ball like this, and he ran.”

He continued, “And I’m joking, running after him and grab his tail. And what happened was that he slid on a throw rug. And I tripped on the rug he slid on. That’s what happened. Oh man, not a very exciting story.”

Sounds like yet another Biden tall tale. The dog slid?

As a possibly China-compromised president, Xi-puppet Joe doesn’t even have to answer questions.

During his speech on Monday, he refused to talk about the federal criminal investigation into this son Hunter Biden.

How many times did Joe clear his throat? pic.twitter.com/SWHBhO6jAz — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 15, 2020