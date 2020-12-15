Biden wants Sam Power back to dole out our money to foreign nations

Axios reports that Samantha Power will be brought back to become the head of USAID possibly. Hillary Clinton wants it to become a Cabinet post. Power will rejoin the World Health Organization and throw money at the UN.

Democrats love to redistribute our tax money to the world, despite our outrageous debt. And in that vein, Power will “revitalize” foreign aid.

Power will also manage our global response to the pandemic. Undoubtedly that will include the US paying for vaccines to go to countries around the world. Since China was responsible, they should do that. However, the Biden administration is intent on pretending President Trump’s response was the problem.

She is anti-Israel, so who knows what her plans are for them.

The former UN ambassador was one of the notorious unmaskers of Trump personnel. Also, Power targeted any call made about Israeli settlements for unmasking.

Her role in the framing of General Flynn was clear. When she found Gen Flynn making calls she opposed, she passed information to Sally Yates, who opened the Logan Act investigation.

Posobiec said, White House plans to declassify documents show that Samantha Power was on a “one-woman crusade” for the Palestinians and against Israel in 2016. Repeated unmaskings were used to ensure her effort did not fail.

It was Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn who allegedly intervened in an attempt to stop the U.N. from voting to condemn Israel for its construction of settlements.

Power lied and said she didn’t unmask, but she did. She also believes in using force.

Power’s husband, Cass Sunstein, who ran the highly influential Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs in Obama’s first term, could return to government, as well, Axios reports. He’s the lunatic who said animals should have lawyers. He also promoted the Obama Bill of Rights, which was FDR’s socialist Bill of Rights.