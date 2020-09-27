Biden could stay in his home because of a black woman stacking shelves

Slow Joe was able to remain huddled in his basement because some black woman was able to stack the shelves right. WHAAAT?

Watch:

Omg this is GOLD!!! “OH HELL NO” 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/xnTNIQ4Z6f — Infidel Angela🇺🇸 (@InfidelAngela) September 26, 2020

TRUMP SURGING IN SWING STATE POLLS AMONG BLACKS AND HISPANICS

This information comes via American Greatness:

In Florida, an NBC/Marist poll conducted earlier this month showed President Trump with 50 percent of the Hispanic vote to Biden’s 46 percent. In 2016, Clinton won 62 percent of Hispanics compared to 35 percent for Trump. Trump is also outperforming 2016 with black Floridians. The same poll shows him with 11 percent support compared to 8 percent in the last election. If those numbers hold, Florida is simply unwinnable for Biden.

Polling in other states tells a similar story. A poll of 750 likely voters conducted for the Center for American Greatness in Nevada by Rasmussen Reports shows Biden leading Trump by just a single point (49 percent to 48 percent). As in Florida, Trump is running strong with Hispanics, getting 47 percent support to Biden’s 49 percent.

For comparison, Trump got 29 percent of the Hispanic vote in 2016 to Hillary Clinton’s 60 percent. The poll also shows Trump with 41 percent of the black vote. Interestingly, he also ran stronger among bin Nevada in 2016 than he did nationally, so this is a continuation of that trend.

Now for fun:

Omg…this is amazing. Red pilling America’s Got Talent!! You can’t touch this. 🙌🤣❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/G4t2RIzUIb — Infidel Angela🇺🇸 (@InfidelAngela) September 23, 2020