Red Pope says owning weapons doesn’t protect people or nations

Pope Francis is anti-gun and once told gun manufacturers they can’t call themselves Christians. He tweeted a radical left tweet two days ago insisting we are using “perverse logic” if we link “personal and national security to the possession of weaponry.”

All that does, according to him, is “increase the profits of the arms industry, while fostering a climate of distrust and fear between persons and peoples. #UN75 @UN

He should put his money where his mouth is and start excommunicating the abortion lovers here in the United States. We are killing hundreds of millions of babies here.

HE LIVES IN A BUBBLE AND HE’S PROTECTED

At a rally of thousands of youth in Turin, Italy, he said, If you trust only men you have lost,” he said in a rambling speech, Reuters reported.

“It makes me think of … people, managers, businessmen who call themselves Christian and they manufacture weapons. That leads to a bit a distrust, doesn’t it?” he said to applause.

He also criticized those who invest in weapons industries, saying “duplicity is the currency of today … they say one thing and do another.”

The responses were not what he wanted to hear but he will ignore them:

