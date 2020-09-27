Red Pope says owning weapons doesn’t protect people or nations

Pope Francis is anti-gun and once told gun manufacturers they can’t call themselves Christians. He tweeted a radical left tweet two days ago insisting we are using “perverse logic” if we link “personal and national security to the possession of weaponry.”

All that does, according to him, is “increase the profits of the arms industry, while fostering a climate of distrust and fear between persons and peoples. #UN75 @UN”

He should put his money where his mouth is and start excommunicating the abortion lovers here in the United States. We are killing hundreds of millions of babies here.

We need to dismantle the perverse logic that links personal and national security to the possession of weaponry. This logic serves only to increase the profits of the arms industry, while fostering a climate of distrust and fear between persons and peoples. #UN75 @UN — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) September 25, 2020

HE LIVES IN A BUBBLE AND HE’S PROTECTED

At a rally of thousands of youth in Turin, Italy, he said, If you trust only men you have lost,” he said in a rambling speech, Reuters reported.

“It makes me think of … people, managers, businessmen who call themselves Christian and they manufacture weapons. That leads to a bit a distrust, doesn’t it?” he said to applause.

He also criticized those who invest in weapons industries, saying “duplicity is the currency of today … they say one thing and do another.”

The responses were not what he wanted to hear but he will ignore them:

Get back to me when

1 Murderers aren’t on UN human rights commission

2 Cuba & Venezuela have legit elections

3 Iran stops terrorism

4 Putin resigns

5 ChiComs stop killing the world

6 You disband your guard & tear down your own walls

Or in other words: when hell freezes over — Geoff Caldwell (@geoffcaldwell) September 26, 2020

Ya that’s what Hitler said! — Bob Scouler (@BobScouler1) September 26, 2020

You Literally live in a fortress with a personal army at your disposal. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 26, 2020

Sorry Pope, but it doesn’t work your way. It’s been tried and failed. Nothing perverse about a strong defense. One world government is not going to happen. What’s your take on the Vatican, it’s priests, and pedophilia? Seems like you’ve got a real problem there. #GodsJudgement — G Meyer 🇺🇸 (@OneMinnesotaMom) September 26, 2020

With all due Respect sir, get rid of your hundreds of armed guards and security surrounding you, then you might be able to lecture the world on weapon reduction! — Victor Warden (@lightning7876) September 26, 2020