Old Chuck claims young, brilliant mom Judge Barrett will set women back

Near-septuagenarian Senator Schumer is attacking Judge Amy Coney Barrett, falsely claiming she will set women back.
”Should Amy Coney Barrett be confirmed, a far-right majority on the court could also turn back the clock women’s rights” said the aged senator.
He added on Twitter, “Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish was that she not be replaced until a new president is installed. Republicans are poised to not only ignore her wishes but to replace her with someone who could tear down everything that she built.”
That is irrelevant if it’s even true, which we doubt. In any case, her seat belongs to the people, not the late Justice. Elections have consequences to quote his idol Barack Obama.
This nearly-70 dinosaur is afraid a young mother with a brilliant legal mind, and impeccable record, admired by both sides of the bench is going to set the clock back on women’s rights.
What does he know about women’s rights? He is the past — a has been.
Judge Barrett will make decisions based on our rule of law, not on political whims.
Yesterday, schumer called RGB a political hack.
I didn’t hear that, do you have a link?
I read it yesterday, but Schumer said it when RGB did not vote as he and other Marxist Democrats did not get the results they wanted from the SC. Google Schummer called RGB a hack.
Shyster Schumer is a relic, a misogynistic prig. It’s people like him who resent women like Judge Amy Coney Barett. Frankly I believe RGB would find his profoundly ignorant remark offensive. Any woman and mother who has achieved the success and acclaim this brilliant accomplished and outstanding decent woman has already achieved would. She is a role model for her children and young women. It isn’t easy but certainly is attainable for those who have the courage of their convictions, the fortitude, and are independent thinking women. And that is why squishy men like Schumer are intimidated by them, they feel threatened and emasculated. Suck it up Schumer that is one lady who could turn you into oatmeal. My best wishes and payers are with our President and Amy Coney Barett. God’s Speed to both.