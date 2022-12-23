Biden COV Doc: “No Study…Shows that Masks Work that Well”

Dr. Ashish Jha, Biden’s top COVID advisor, is in trouble with the mask nazis. During a discussion of air quality, he admitted, “The notion that you can cut respiratory infections…there is no study in the world shows that masks work that well.”

The Mask nazis are making excuses for his comment, but none will believe Jha told the truth. They are also insulting him for daring to speak against their beliefs. Some are putting up questionable studies. We have a study below too.

Dr. Lucky Tran tweeted a link to a study that wasn’t a study, so much as an analysis without any check for variables. When the mask nazis latch onto an idea, they can’t accept that they could be wrong.

Dr. Jha on masks not working that well:

Wow. The White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator told @PhillyInquirer journalists that “there is no study in the world that shows that masks work that well.” This is wrong, and dangerous misinformation @AshishKJha46. You need to retract your statement and issue a correction. pic.twitter.com/WBhsYIpOD2 — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) December 20, 2022

MOST MASK STUDIES SHOW THEY DO NOT WORK

We got this information from Dr. Panda.

We know cloth masks don’t work. All are in agreement on that, so let’s not go there. Jha would agree with that.

For the people in the back row, there is yet another new study showing no difference in protection with or without a mask. And this study looked at N95s. They don’t work either.

A study in the Annals of Internal Medicine, a widely cited and influential medical journal, published a randomized trial comparing fit-tested N95s versus medical-grade masks to prevent COVID infection. This test was performed on healthcare workers (who would most likely use the masks correctly) in facilities with universal masking policies.

Background:

It is uncertain if medical masks offer similar protection against COVID-19 compared with N95 respirators.

Objective:

To determine whether medical masks are non-inferior to N95 respirators to prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers providing routine care.

Participants:

1009 healthcare workers who provided direct care to patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Results:

There was essentially no difference between wearing a surgical mask or an N95 respirator.

In the intention-to-treat analysis, RT-PCR–confirmed COVID-19 occurred in 52 of 497 (10.46%) participants in the medical mask group versus 47 of 507 (9.27%) in the N95 respirator group (hazard ratio [HR], 1.14 [95% CI, 0.77 to 1.69]). An unplanned subgroup analysis by country found that in the medical mask group versus the N95 respirator group RT-PCR–confirmed COVID-19 occurred in 8 of 131 (6.11%) versus 3 of 135 (2.22%) in Canada (HR, 2.83 [CI, 0.75 to 10.72]), 6 of 17 (35.29%) versus 4 of 17 (23.53%) in Israel (HR, 1.54 [CI, 0.43 to 5.49]), 3 of 92 (3.26%) versus 2 of 94 (2.13%) in Pakistan (HR, 1.50 [CI, 0.25 to 8.98]), and 35 of 257 (13.62%) versus 38 of 261 (14.56%) in Egypt (HR, 0.95 [CI, 0.60 to 1.50]). There were 47 (10.8%) adverse events related to the intervention reported in the medical mask group and 59 (13.6%) in the N95 respirator group.

Your high-quality mask is irrelevant:

46% (52 out of 497) tested positive for COVID-19 and wore medical masks. 27% (47 out of 507) tested positive for COVID-19 and wore N95 respirators. 19% less chance while wearing a respirator – statistically irrelevant.



All participants were fit tested or excluded.

Jha’s right. Masks don’t work that well, if at all.

Related