Omnibus Steps Up War with Russia

People like Sen. Lindsey Graham are leading the war effort in Ukraine. While it’s technically a proxy war between the US and Russia, it is quickly becoming a direct war. The Omnibus has accelerated our race to direct conflict and devastation. All Ukraine had to do was remain neutral.

Lindsey Graham is dangerous. He thinks the only way to win the war is to take Putin out as if the next person wouldn’t do the same or worse. Taking Putin out would mean serious escalation if it were even possible.

If Putin sees an existential threat, he will go nuclear. He has China on his side. We don’t. Putin also has North Korea, Iran, and probably most of Asia.

No one should ever listen to Lindsey Graham on anything. He’s itching for a world war. Americans don’t want a world war or a nuclear war. Only the swamp seems to think it’s a good idea. Lindsey’s never neutral. He always pushes for war. He should be the first one sent to the front lines, along with the other congressional warmongers.

Why does everyone assume that whoever comes after Putin will be better from the American perspective? — Brandan P. Buck (@brandan_buck) December 23, 2022

America’s Patriot system defending a different country while its own borders allow millions to cross and drug cartels to run rampant. ~ Raheem J. Kassam

MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF CASH AND WEAPONRY TO UKRAINE IN THE OMNIBUS

Massive amounts of weaponry are being deployed to Ukraine for the express purpose of facilitating warfare thus prolonging and expanding the dangerous war.

We’re giving Ukraine another $48.85 billion in addition to the $65 billion and endless supplies of weapons that are becoming ever more threatening. The latest is we’re sending long-range missiles that can hit Russia. Russia has already said it is an act of war.

There is no accountability or oversight of the cash or the weapons, and the nation is very corrupt. The President of Nigeria has already said there is a dangerous influx of US weapons pouring in from the black market.

WEAPONIZING ASSETS

To further the conflict with Russia, there’s an amendment in the omnibus that allows the theft of assets from rich Russians, which we will then turn over to Ukraine.

The West – the US – has weaponized everything. Some things should be neutral and untouchable.

“This amendment would allow the Department of Justice through the Secretary of State to transfer proceeds from seized oligarch’s assets or other sanctioned entities to the people of Ukraine,” Graham said. “It will be a godsend to the long-suffering people of Ukraine. It will be a relief to the American taxpayer… It will be a bad day for oligarchs.”

THE DECLARATION WE ALL AGREE TO FOLLOW

In the “Declaration of State Sovereignty of Ukraine” (adopted 1990), it is enshrined that Ukraine, newly extricated from the Soviet Union, “solemnly declares its intention of becoming a permanently neutral state that does not participate in military blocs.”

After the Declaration was ratified by a 335-4 vote, US media emphasized that the document “spelled out a vision of permanent neutrality” for Ukraine pic.twitter.com/q3oWdT5a0V — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 23, 2022

The US is on its border and has been at least since 2014. We should stick to the agreement, so our word can be trusted.

ZELENSKY IS A HANUKKAH MIRACLE

Biden called Zelensky and his small band of warriors a Hanukkah miracle? What would be a miracle is if Zelensky would promise to be neutral.

He’s doing it with Nazis in his military. — Maura (@indiesentinel) December 23, 2022

