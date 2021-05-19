Biden demands Israel de-escalate today, Bibi refuses



















Israel and the U.S. have just agreed to a $735 million arms deal. The deal will provide Israel with missiles and other munitions, just as they need it.

This will certainly enrage Ilhan Omar and her communist “Squad”!

However, he is exacting a price, or trying to.

Puppet President Biden told his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday that he expects a “significant de-escalation” of violence between Israel and Palestinian militants “on the path to a cease-fire,” the White House said.

Did he say that to the terrorists? He won’t talk tough to them so they will keep doing what they are doing.

Israel rejected Biden’s offer of a ceasefire.

The AP reported:

After a visit to military headquarters, Netanyahu said he “greatly appreciates the support of the American president,” but said Israel will push ahead “to return the calm and security to you, citizens of Israel.”

He said he is “determined to continue this operation until its aim is met.”

Netanyahu spoke shortly after Biden told Netanyahu “that he expected a significant de–escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” the White House said.

Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, have been exchanging airstrikes and rocket attacks for more than a week. At least 219 Palestinians and 12 Israelis have been killed.

Some of those ‘Palestinians’ we’re killed by Hamas rockets that blew up in Gaza.

NBC News reports:

Biden and Netanyahu spoke by phone and “had a detailed discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel’s progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the United States,” the White House said in a statement.

“The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” it added.

Israel can never finish the job and win the war because of politics. It sounds like Bibi Netanyahu might have had enough.

Hamas is firing far more rockets than Israel and they started the fight. Hamas has fired 3,750 rockets in the past week, according to the Israeli military.

When is the administration going to address Hamas?

