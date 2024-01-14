Biden DHS Sued Over Canceling Program to Deport Criminal Aliens

The Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) filed a lawsuit against the Biden Department of Homeland Security, demanding to learn why the agency halted the 287(g) program, which assists in the deportation of illegal alien child rapists, attempted murderers, assailants, carjackers, and others.

They want all records that pertain to the open borders.

The 287(g) program permits local law enforcement agencies to collaborate with ICE to identify criminal illegal immigrants and turn them over to federal officials for arrest and deportation.

The 287(g) program is named for Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) and became law as part of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 (IIRAIRA). Through the 287(g) program, state and local law enforcement officers collaborate with the federal government to enforce federal immigration laws. In the past, the 287(g) program has been costly for localities, has historically targeted individuals with little or no criminal history, and has harmed the relationship between police and local communities. This fact sheet provides an overview of how the 287(g) program works and discusses some of the problems associated with its operation.

ICE didn’t cooperate, so they sued, stating they violated FOIA.

Law enforcement is still ready to implement the program. We’re talking about criminals.

Related