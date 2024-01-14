Americans Rally for Houthis, Houthis Call for Retaliation

The US strikes against Houthis in Yemen are minimal so far after more than 60 strikes by Houthis in the Red Sea. During the US strikes, five people reportedly died, and six were injured. Alegedly, the US warned Houthis the strikes were coming to reduce civilian casualties.

The Houthis are blocking critical shipping lanes, and this is a vital national security interest.

Americans are actually standing with the Houthis. A lot of people fear World War III, as do we, but the US can’t let Iran’s proxies control a vital shipping lane. Meanwhile, our borders are open.

Not one Democrat voted for HR2 to secure the border – not one. How do we survive with half the country hoping to destroy the country and a media that’s complicit?

What is most terrifying is that our enemies are probably pouring across our border as we speak. Does anyone honestly believe they wouldn’t take advantage of the open borders? We’ve seen them marching in our streets, first screaming to kill the Jews and now chanting, “Death to America.”

We need to close the border immediately and start deporting these single, adult military-age men.

Houthis in Yemen:

It should never have happened. We could have continued sanctioning Iran, but instead, we helped enrich them, and they predictably used the money for terror. The US funds both sides of the wars.

Houthi supporters in D.C.:


Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
29 minutes ago

Detain and sentence them to 90 days in tent prison camps in the desert chain gang em, and make them break rocks, pick up garbage and dig ditches, community service workers. The ones that aren’t deported.

1
Reply
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
19 minutes ago
Reply to  Anonymous

They couldn’t have picked a better place to be disruptive though. Karma is what comes around goes around, and the current occupants of the white house have some awful bad karma problems.

1
Reply
