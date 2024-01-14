Americans Rally for Houthis, Houthis Call for Retaliation

The US strikes against Houthis in Yemen are minimal so far after more than 60 strikes by Houthis in the Red Sea. During the US strikes, five people reportedly died, and six were injured. Alegedly, the US warned Houthis the strikes were coming to reduce civilian casualties.

The Houthis are blocking critical shipping lanes, and this is a vital national security interest.

Americans are actually standing with the Houthis. A lot of people fear World War III, as do we, but the US can’t let Iran’s proxies control a vital shipping lane. Meanwhile, our borders are open.

Not one Democrat voted for HR2 to secure the border – not one. How do we survive with half the country hoping to destroy the country and a media that’s complicit?

What is most terrifying is that our enemies are probably pouring across our border as we speak. Does anyone honestly believe they wouldn’t take advantage of the open borders? We’ve seen them marching in our streets, first screaming to kill the Jews and now chanting, “Death to America.”

We need to close the border immediately and start deporting these single, adult military-age men.

Houthis in Yemen:

WWIII is moments away. We have an election and they will never allow Trump back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/XFve1qDMov — FFT1776™ (@FFT1776) January 13, 2024

It should never have happened. We could have continued sanctioning Iran, but instead, we helped enrich them, and they predictably used the money for terror. The US funds both sides of the wars.

Houthi supporters in D.C.:

BREAKING NOW: ⚠️ Reports emerging that all non-essential White House staff have been told to LEAVE THE BUILDING as massive group of PRO YEMEN protesters push up on the fences on Pennsylvania Avenue..pic.twitter.com/jXB7bTde5o — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 14, 2024

