















Just when you thought it couldn’t get any crazier, Joe speaks. Joe said, “Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas?”

Well, no Joe, we didn’t, and from what we can see the prices have only just begun to soar.

He doesn’t seem to know that he is the one who is causing the problem. This is beyond belief, not only that it is happening, but that Americans are tolerating it.

Gas prices in my hometown went from $1.95 a gallon under Donald Trump to $3.59 today. I’m afraid to see my next fuel bill. In fact, I’m afraid to go to the supermarket.

Hello, America, we’re watching the destruction our nation in real time. We are a mockery in the world.

Joe Biden: “Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas?” pic.twitter.com/aqi36NkfI1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 10, 2021

