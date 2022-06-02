Biden: Didn’t Understand or Know About the Baby Formula Crisis

Joe Biden said yesterday during a virtual White House meeting with executives of five baby formula companies he didn’t understand that one factory would have the impact it did.

After the 50-minute meeting, Biden repeated, “I don’t think anyone anticipated the impact of the shutdown of Abbott facility,” minutes after manufacturers said they anticipated a shortage.

A reporter asked Biden after the meeting, “Didn’t the CEOs just tell you they understood it would have a very big impact?”

Biden responded, “They did but I didn’t.” He added that he wasn’t made aware of the problem until early April. “We did everything in our power from that point on. That’s all I can tell you right now. And we’re going to continue to do it together.”

He didn’t understand and at the meeting he didn’t present a plan or any solutions. But, we are going to do whatever “together”.

Abbott supplies 46.2% of the U.S. supply of baby formula, with about one-quarter produced at the Sturgis, Michigan plant. The closing of the Abbott plant in Sturgis didn’t cause all the problems. It added to them.

Baby formula was already being affected by pandemic-related supply chain problems, and the administration knew about that at least by October.

It wasn’t only the pandemic causing the problem. Democrat regulatory policies handicapping truckers and companies have exacerbated the supply chain issues. That’s especially true of the federal government and California regulations.

Biden probably doesn’t understand that.

BIDEN DIDN’T KNOW

The MIA President said he didn’t know until April, yet his press secretary said the whole government was working on it since February.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration has taken “a whole-of-government approach” since “Day 1 of the recall” of Abbott products in February even if Biden didn’t know.

“What you hear from the president is his frustration with this issue itself,” she said.

Reporter: “When was someone called here at the White House and say the [baby formula shortage] is a problem?” Jean-Pierre: “I don’t have a timeline on that. All I can tell you, as a whole of government approach, we have been working on this since February.” pic.twitter.com/AoPoV7P8b5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 1, 2022

