The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency Warns Dominion Voting Machines Have Serious Issues

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) warned state election officials that electronic voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems in at least 16 states have serious issues leaving them vulnerable to hacking. The agency plans to announce the concerns in an advisory obtained by the Associated Press ahead of its Friday release.

According to the AP’s report, the advisory names nine machine vulnerabilities and offers measures to prevent outside manipulation. CISA Executive Director Brandon Wales urges states to increase cyber security “defensive measures to reduce the risk of exploitation of these vulnerabilities” ahead of elections.

“The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, or CISA, said there is no evidence the flaws in the Dominion Voting Systems’ equipment have been exploited to alter election results,” the AP reports.

