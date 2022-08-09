Biden Does Love Enforcers, Just Not Law Enforcers

We are losing police in response to the communist defund the police movement, but we can sure count on Biden to replace them with more enforcement. Instead of police, we have IRS agents and they are armed.

The entire NYPD, the largest police department in the United States has 36,000 members. Joe Biden is going to hire 87,000 new IRS agents to come after hard working Americans. Radical leftists wanted the police defunded and now they have an enormous enforcement agency that will take our money.

Biden didn’t want crime enforcers, just tax enforcers so he could get our money.

Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, the Democrat Party made life miserable for the police, and now we see how that is going right here in New York City.

As we speak, 2,465 police officers in the NY police department have filed to leave the department this year . That is a 42% jump from last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The NY Post.

Even more troubling is the fact that the number of cops leaving before reaching 20 years for a full pension — has skyrocketed 71% this year from the year before (1,098 from 641).

NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said the so-called “voluntary quits” are driving the “stampede” — and not a big academy class that graduated in 2022, as claimed last month by Chief of Department Kenneth Corey.

“We have had retirement waves caused by large academy classes before — they were nothing like this,” said Lynch.

“This exodus is the result of cops in the prime of their careers deciding they have had enough. … The NYPD should stop trying to explain this staffing crisis away. Admit there’s a problem and help us fix it,” he said.

