Defund the FBI, the Polls Be With Us

It is time to defund the FBI. It’s simply too big. All of the executive agencies are too big. If Republicans regain power, they must do this.
In light of the FBI raid on President Trump, look at these polling numbers from Trafalgar.
Voters Believe There are Two Tiers of Justice in America
Nearly 80 percent of American voters say there are currently two tiers of justice in the American justice system: one set of laws for politicians and Washington D.C. insiders vs. one set of laws for everyday Americans.
Voters Believe the Feds are Corrupt–58.5 percent of voters believe that federal bureaucracies in Washington D.C., like the EPA, CDC, IRS, have grown too large and only serve their own political interests.
Voters Say the Federal Bureaucracy Too Big, Focused on Pushing Political Agenda Rather than Serving Americans
- 63% of Hispanic Voters Agree Agencies like EPA, CDC, and IRS are Too Large and Only Serve Their Own Political Interests
- 55% of Independents and 90% of Republicans Also Agree
- 73% of Democrats Believe Federal Agencies Effectively Serve the American People
So why did the FBI do this now? Well, Traitor Joe isn’t going to last much longer. The DoJ will indict Trump, then indict Hunter Biden along with other members of the Biden Family. Traitor Joe will give them all pardons, except Trump, as he is wheeled out of the White House. The Hunter Biden story will be squashed and the Biden Family keeps the money. At that point, the Left could care less about Trump beating the wrap because they figure the political damage will be done. The Left is so foolish.
Some speculate that the Documents that President Trump had was dirt on the FBI and they were worried that if Republicans took over the Congress, the Congress would be investigating the FBI with a Road Map. There is no telling what the FBI and other Deep State Players were doing through the failed Ukraine Government. The Deep State Bureaucracy is like a Mafia Family; the Family comes first.
The first order of business for the 2023 Congress will be defunding the FBI, DoJ, and IRS, along with a Dozen other Departments.
The fact 73% of Democrats Believe Federal Agencies Effectively Serve the American People clearly indicate those agencies are soft on Democrats and harsh on Republicans.
BLM, Antifa, the Biden crime family, Hillary Clinton, no matter how much evidence there is, they are never found guilty of anything!
they never get raided by the FBI!
so of course Democrats think the system works fine!