Biden DoJ Files Motion to Back Facebook’s Censorship of President DJT

Biden’s Department of Justice has filed a motion to intervene in President Donald J. Trump’s class action lawsuit against Facebook, supporting the Constitutionality of Section 230. In its defense of the statute, the DOJ contends that the Court should avoid ruling on Section 230’s constitutionality, but if it must, the Court should reject President Trump’s arguments on the merits.

At the same time, Facebook moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

Response from America First Policy Institute’s Constitutional Litigation Partnership:

“Social media companies, including Facebook, use their power to silence the voices of those who disagree with Silicon Valley’s obvious social views and political agenda. The fact that President Biden’s DOJ has filed a Motion to Intervene in this case, involving the censorship of a sitting United States President, tends to indicate the two are working in concert with one another to censor specific people and messages. When Congress passed Section 230 in 1996, it was intended to be used as a tool to help internet companies compete in the new global marketplace — it is now used as a shield that enables Facebook and others to violate American’s most basic right to free speech — it is time to demand accountability.”

