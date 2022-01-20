Huh? What? TSA Accepts Arrest Warrants as ID for Illegal Aliens

Illegal aliens can now fly using AN ARREST WARRANT as an alternate form of ID, according to a TSA letter obtained by the American Military News.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) admitted in a letter to a member of Congress this month that illegal immigrants are permitted to use an arrest warrant as identification when moving through airport security.

According to the letter obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller this week, TSA Administrator David Pekoske told Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) that a number of Department of Homeland Security documents are accepted as appropriate forms of ID for non-citizens, including a “Warrant for Arrest of Alien” and a “Warrant of Removal/Deportation.”

“TSA’s response confirms the Biden Administration is knowingly putting our national security at risk,” Gooden told the DCNF. “Unknown and unvetted immigrants shouldn’t even be in the country, much less flying without proper identification.”

“TSA is committed to ensuring that all travelers, regardless of immigration status, are pre-screened before they arrive to the airport, have their pre-screening status and identification verified at security checkpoints, and receive appropriate screening based on risk before entering the sterile area of the airport,” Pekoske wrote.

The letter added that those who use alternative identification must undergo additional screening. The TSA also said that all passengers are screened through the agency’s Secure Flight program by airport security in order to ensure they are not on a terrorist database or other lists.

So, that should make us feel confident?

