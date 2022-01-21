UN Still Uses Our Tax Dollars to Fund the Invasion

By
M Dowling
-
0

The UN is pushing illegal aliens into the country illegally to take us down by destroying our sovereignty and diluting our political power while transforming our culture.
Todd Bensman at The Center for Immigration Studies writes:

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), which receives billions in U.S. taxpayer money, is handing out cash debit cards and other funds for lodging and prescription medicines to U.S.-bound migrants who spill out into this southern Mexican city by the hundreds of thousands.

Every day, word of the UN’s cash assistance draws long lines of hopeful U.S.-bound migrants to a large, grey building staffed by application-takers and interviewers who determine who gets the money.

Texas Rep. Lance Gooden can’t understand why there isn’t more outrage.

“All of this sounds like they’re using U.S. tax dollars to encourage this invasion into the nation, and it seems strange to me that we would support an organization that encourages and funds this,” Gooden said in a recent interview. “It’s totally crazy. I am baffled that there’s not more outrage, but I think the lack of outrage is due to the lack of knowledge.”

In Tapachula, the agency’s local public information officer for Mexico, Silvia Garduno, agreed to answer some written questions about the program for the Center for Immigration Studies.

Basically, he said they give money to the vulnerable and to people fleeing true persecution.

Even if you believe them, who are these people to decide who comes into our country illegally? They certainly aren’t friends or looking out for our best interests.

UNHCR is a human trafficking organization.

A Guatemalan said they’re all going to bust through the border tomorrow. Lots of nerve and arrogance here thanks to Joe Biden.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply