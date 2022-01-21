UN Still Uses Our Tax Dollars to Fund the Invasion

The UN is pushing illegal aliens into the country illegally to take us down by destroying our sovereignty and diluting our political power while transforming our culture.

Todd Bensman at The Center for Immigration Studies writes:

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), which receives billions in U.S. taxpayer money, is handing out cash debit cards and other funds for lodging and prescription medicines to U.S.-bound migrants who spill out into this southern Mexican city by the hundreds of thousands.

Every day, word of the UN’s cash assistance draws long lines of hopeful U.S.-bound migrants to a large, grey building staffed by application-takers and interviewers who determine who gets the money.

Texas Rep. Lance Gooden can’t understand why there isn’t more outrage.

“All of this sounds like they’re using U.S. tax dollars to encourage this invasion into the nation, and it seems strange to me that we would support an organization that encourages and funds this,” Gooden said in a recent interview. “It’s totally crazy. I am baffled that there’s not more outrage, but I think the lack of outrage is due to the lack of knowledge.”

In Tapachula, the agency’s local public information officer for Mexico, Silvia Garduno, agreed to answer some written questions about the program for the Center for Immigration Studies.

Basically, he said they give money to the vulnerable and to people fleeing true persecution.

Even if you believe them, who are these people to decide who comes into our country illegally? They certainly aren’t friends or looking out for our best interests.

UNHCR is a human trafficking organization.

Photo I just took of a Honduran migrant woman’s United Nations-issued cash card, which provided 2,500 pesos a month for 4,

the max in this one city of Tapachula, Mexico. All part of the UN “cash-based interventions” program I wrote about last month here: https://t.co/ocDcwnnAL7 pic.twitter.com/9l5F2sjevz — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 17, 2022

A Guatemalan said they’re all going to bust through the border tomorrow. Lots of nerve and arrogance here thanks to Joe Biden.

Guatemalan says they’ll all bust through to the US “by force” tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/fkVDhA9dbs — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) January 20, 2022

NEW: Video from a law enforcement source shows a single group of 400 illegal immigrants after they crossed into Eagle Pass, TX last night. Border Patrol apprehended them. Del Rio sector encounter numbers since 10/1 are up over 200% compared to same time period last year. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8Zeqyox1LL — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 20, 2022

Video taken by a resident of Eagle Pass, Texas, appears to show unauthorized immigrants running through a neighborhood from the border in an attempt to evade law enforcement Local police officer told me this morning this is normal STORY: https://t.co/FJweddEVRg pic.twitter.com/evG5SsKiZa — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) January 20, 2022

