Biden DOJ to Appeal Mask Ruling- Won’t Follow the Science

When the ruling came down that masks are no longer required for travel, it was followed by the Biden TSA saying the White House will no longer require travel masks. Well, that didn’t last long. The partisan DOJ is appealing it.

As you can see from the reaction of these passengers in the clip below, ending the mask mandate was mostly met with glee. Keeping the mandate now is without any scientific basis, and most people don’t want it.

That didn’t stop the mask nuts who ranted on the Internet.

Pilot announces removal of mask mandate mid flight 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3CqC1CIJqj — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

The dopey Mayor Adams of New York City said he is keeping the mask mandate. Look at the enormous mask on this fool:

Mayor Broccoli Brains to the rescue! https://t.co/25wpTePieY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 19, 2022

Despite the lack io scientific evidence that it’s needed, the Biden DOJ will appeal the ruling. It’s a nod to the hard-left.

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday night it would appeal the ruling that voided the federal mask mandate on public transit.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a presser that public health professionals should make these decisions, not the courts.. Psaki wants medical tyrants to rule over us.

The partisan CDC recently extended the mandate until May 3 to monitor an uptick in cases from the BA.2 variant, a more transmissible strain of omicron. And if the CDC does move to reimpose the mandate, it’s unclear whether action from the Justice Department will lead to change before the mandate was set to expire anyway, ABC news reports.

The lawsuit is a complete waste of money and time.

