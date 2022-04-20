MSNBC ‘s Most Annoying Analyst Heads Off to Fight for Ukraine

Malcolm Nance an MSNBC analyst left the network to join the fight in Ukraine – he says. Nance is certifiable and thinks everyone he disagrees with is a Kremlin puppet or white supremacist.

“The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, I’m done talking,” Nance said on Monday night, in an interview with former MSNBC colleague Joy Reid. “It’s time to take action here. So, about a month ago, I joined the international legion here in Ukraine, and I am here to help this country fight, you know, what essentially is a war of extermination.”

The 61-year-old author and US Navy veteran worked in counterintelligence and cryptology during his 20-year navy career. He later founded an intelligence consulting firm. He spent time in Ukraine and said that he had friends in the Ukrainian army who sent messages from Donetsk saying they weren’t going to survive after Moscow’s offensive began.

“This is an existential war, and Russia has brought it to these people, and they are mass murdering civilians,” Nance said. “And there are people here like me who are here to do something about it.”

Everything for Nance is existential. He’s wildly extreme, but we give him credit for going to defend Ukrainians. It’s honorable, but fortunately, wherever he is, he doesn’t appear to be in much danger.

Watch our clips:

Malcolm Nance says he’s fighting in Ukraine. May Russia draw all of our cable news pundits into an active war zone. pic.twitter.com/S6mbyHnu7N — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) April 19, 2022

Ex-MSNBC analyst and former Navy linguist Malcolm Nance is on the frontlines in Ukraine, just about all of Congress is wearing a Ukrainian flag lapel pin, and social media has been decorated with Ukrainian flag emojis top to bottom. World is saved. pic.twitter.com/IkVAnQ9rWT — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) April 19, 2022

Ukraine asked for America’s best weapons so they sent them Malcolm Nance. Watch out Russia! pic.twitter.com/t9vANdqqwr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 19, 2022

