Biden dumps MLB toadies, Psaki claims WH never said boycott









Swamp critter of 48 years, Joe Biden, encouraged companies to boycott Georgia over a voting law that is too weak if anything. Democrats don’t like the voter ID component because it enhances voter security.

Democrats want to dodge the fallout from Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star Game out of Atlanta as Republicans, wisely and legitimately, blame the overheated “Jim Crow” narrative for stoking an over-the-top corporate backlash against Georgia.

The game was taken from a black-majority city and brought to the lily-white city of Denver, costing the black community over a hundred million dollars.

Nice work, guys.

BIDEN DUMPS THE MLB AS THE HEAT RISES

Psaki denied Biden’s huge role in expressing support for relocating the game over Georgia’s newly enacted election law.

“He was not dictating for what Major League Baseball should do, that they should — dictating they should move the All-Star game,” she said. “That was their decision, they made that decision, and as he stated earlier he certainly supports that.”

She said Biden’s remarks should be considered in “context.”…

“He supports them being able to make the decision, and respond to what their players, you know, asks are given many of them are impacted of course by these laws,” she said.

When asked if she was trying to walk back Biden’s comments, Psaki replied, “I’m trying to articulate clearly to everyone what he said.”

“He supports them being able to make the decision” is a meaningless statement, tantamount to saying, “He supports business owners being able to run their businesses.” He created the political space for MLB to make this move and now, rather than take ownership of that, his press shop is inching away from it. How come?

He called it Jim Crow and used some other choice words.

Just answering a question???

“He was answering a direct question during an interview with ESPN about opening day of baseball,” Ms. Psaki said at the daily briefing. “He was simply conveying he would support that decision [to move the All-Star game] if that decision was made by MLB — just as he would support decisions made by private-sector companies.”

Watch:

Jen Psaki: Joe Biden has no regrets over @MLB All-Star game. BOYCOTT WOKE CORPORATIONS! Click HERE: https://t.co/AXw8HvpmO4 pic.twitter.com/oFYzDj47Ru — ACTforAmerica (@ACTforAmerica) April 6, 2021

Oh, bull.

This is what he said on one occasion alone:

Asked whether MLB should move the All-Star Game, he said, “I would strongly support them doing that.”

“People look to them. They’re leaders,” Mr. Biden said in a March 31 interview with ESPN. “This is Jim Crow on steroids, what they’re doing in Georgia and 40 other states.”

Pretty soon, Biden will condemn the MLB for moving the game.

THE POWERFUL AND THE WEALTHY SWAMP

Delaware and New York have stricter laws, as Republicans are pointing out. Also, the fake governor Stacey Abrams is getting heat because she is to blame. She registered Jim Crow 2.0 and it took off, first with Joe Biden, then the media.

“We are witnessing a coordinated campaign by powerful and wealthy people to mislead and bully the American people,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said Tuesday in a statement.

More than a dozen companies, including Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, and Home Depot, as well as tech giants Facebook, Twitter, and Google, have condemned the Georgia law, culminating in MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta and into Denver.

What buffoons. Boycott them.

STICKING IT TO THE BLACK COMMUNITY

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, called the situation “almost comical” given that Atlanta is 51% Black and Denver is less than 10% Black. Colorado also has fewer early voting days than Georgia, which now has 17, and both states require voter identification before casting ballots.

“I mean, it’s insane,” Mr. Kemp said Tuesday on Fox News’s “The Story.” “You compare where Major League Baseball is headquartered in New York. They’re boycotting and pulling games out of a state like ours, and yet they’re headquartered in a state that’s more restrictive than we are. It just doesn’t add up.”

MCCONNELL LASHES OUT

Mr. McConnell did the math, however, and concluded that such “disinformation has a purpose,” namely, to gin up support for H.R. 1, the sweeping Democratic elections overhaul that has passed the House.

“Washington Democrats want to pass a sweeping bill that would let them rewrite all 50 states’ election laws and turn the Federal Election Commission into a Democrat-run partisan body,” Mr. McConnell said. “This power grab is impossible to defend, so the left wants to deflect.”

He scolded corporate America for jumping onto the “outrage-industrial complex” bandwagon and warned about the dangers of reacting to “every manufactured controversy with frantic leftwing signaling.”

“Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order,” Mr. McConnell said. “Businesses must not use economic blackmail to spread disinformation and push bad ideas that citizens reject at the ballot box.”

Abrams is trying to separate herself from the mess she created and asked supporters, “please do not boycott us.”

